We want to qualify and make history at 2026 World Cup – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has assured that the Black Stars must qualify and make history at the 2026 World Cup.

After four games played, the four-time African champions sit 2nd in Group I with nine points. The Black Stars will resume their qualification games against Chad and Madagascar next month in the Matchday five and six fixtures.

After failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Mr Adams says the Black Stars must aim at qualifying and making history at the global showpiece that will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“We just don’t want to qualify for the World Cup but we want to compete among the top nations and maybe beyond the group stages and even do better than what we did in South Africa in 2010 and we should forget that Morocco is the only African country to play in the semifinals of the World Cup so we have to work very hard and I will ask the tough questions,” he told Woezor TV.

After a poor start to the qualifying series, the Black Stars recorded back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic to revive their chances of qualification.