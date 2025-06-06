We want to qualify for 2026 World Cup to appease Ghanaians – Ghana’s Christopher Baah Bonsu

Ghana international Christopher Baah Bonsu has set sights on 2026 World Cup qualification following 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification setback.

The West African powerhouse will miss the upcoming AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco later this year after failing to secure qualification. Ghana finished bottom in Group F, suffering three defeats and three draws from six matches.

However, Bonsu, who recently earned his maiden invite says the team is focused on securing qualification to the World Cup tournament to appease Ghanaians.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup to appease Ghanaians after missing out on the AFCON 2025. For now, we are focusing on the World Cup qualification” he told Angel FM in an interview.

Ghana has been impressive in the World Cup qualifiers and are currently on top of their group with 15 points after six matches.

The Black Stars will return to action in September for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has returned to Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign in the Belgium Pro League.

Bonsu Baah scored three goals and delivered four assists in 38 matches for Genk in the just ended campaign.