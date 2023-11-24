We want to steal the show against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League – Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed his team's determination to cause an upset against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Despite Al Ahly's status as the current champions and record 10-time winners of the competition, Adotey believes his team has what it takes to steal the show.

Ahead of the game, Adotey acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead, saying, "Al Ahly is a giant of Africa, the number one rated team in Africa. We are just beginners." However, he emphasized that his team is eager to demonstrate their capabilities on the African stage.

Medeama reached this stage of the competition after defeating Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinea's Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds. The match against Al Ahly represents the biggest fixture in the club's history, and they hope to pull off an upset.

Kickoff is at 7 pm Ghana time. Can Medeama overcome the odds and make history? The answer will be revealed soon.