We want to win 2025 Unity Cup after beating Ghana – Nigeria coach Eric Chelle

The head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has stressed that his team is determined to clinch the 2025 Unity Cup after overcoming the Black Stars of Ghana in the semi-finals.

Nigeria survived a late Ghana surge on Wednesday to secure a 2-1 win in the semi-final match played at the Brentford Community Stadium.

After the victory over their West African rivals, the Super Eagles will now face the Reggae Boys of Jamaica during the weekend in the final of the four-nation tournament.

Speaking in his post-match interview after Ghana’s game, Coach Eric Chelle assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles will prepare well to ensure victory against Jamaica to win the trophy.

“We just played one game, so we try to prepare for the second game. We are in the final, so we want to win. Jamaica is a great team with great players, so it will be a great game,” Coach Chelle said.

The final between Jamaica and Nigeria in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup will be played on Saturday, May 21.

The game will kick off at 4 pm at the Brentford Community Stadium.