We want to win every game – Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom ahead of Nsoatreman FC clash

Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom says his outfit is determined to win every game in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

He made this remarks ahead of their matchday 12 fixture against Nsoatreman FC, to be held at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians has rediscovered their form in the top-flight, recording three consecutive wins. They are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League standings, accumulating 18 points.

Speaking ahead of Nsoatreman clash, Konadu Yiadom reiterated his outfit desire to secure victory in all games this season.

“We have been preparing. The boys are working hard. We want to win every game, and that’s why we keep working hard. There is no pressure on us. We are doing what the coach is teaching us, so none of the players is under pressure,” Konadu Yiadom explained.

With a win, Hearts of Oak can reinforce their status as serious title contenders in the race for Premier League glory this season.

Fans will be eager to see if the team’s hard work and form can translate into yet another victory, continuing their impressive run and building momentum for the rest of the campaign.