'We want to win the league' – Dreams FC administrative manager Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC administrative manager, Ameenu Shardow has revealed the team's target for this season is to win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time.

Shardow has expressed confidence in their ability to clinch the title after emerging as FA Cup champions last season which earned them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We want to win the league. Every team playing in the league wants to win it. We are also capable of winning it,” Shardow said after their victory over Kotoko in Kumasi.

Dreams are in 10th position on the league standings with 11 points and they are at home to Great Olympics for their next match.

By Suleman Asante