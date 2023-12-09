'We wanted to maintain our unbeaten run' - Striker Doris Boaduwaa reflects on Black Queens' loss to Namibia 

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has revealed that the team's primary objective was to sustain their unbeaten record during their second-leg qualifier against Namibia in the final qualifying round for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)

Despite experiencing a 1-0 defeat, the first loss in 11 games under coach Nora Hauptle since February 2023, Boaduwaa emphasised that the team's focus remained on their overall unbeaten run. The 3-1 victory in the first leg ultimately secured their qualification, and Boaduwaa expressed the team's acceptance of the loss, emphasising the joy that qualification brought in the end.

She downplayed the significance of the loss, citing the team's qualification based on their 3-1 victory in the first leg.

Speaking to Flashscore about the game played in South Africa, Boaduwaa stated, "The game against Namibia wasn’t easy because we wanted to maintain the unbeaten run. But in this game, it’s either you win, draw, or lose, so we took it on the good side."

The forward highlighted the team's positive perspective, acknowledging that losing didn't bring sadness as they had already secured qualification. Boaduwaa expressed that the coaching staff and technical team praised the team for their overall performance, recognising that this loss was the only setback since the 'Mission Volta' agenda started.

"We took the loss like professionals, so we accepted it because it brought happiness in the end." The focus on the bigger picture, securing qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), overshadowed the defeat, and the Black Queens are now set to participate in the prestigious tournament.

As the team looks ahead to the WAFCON, the positive mindset and resilience displayed by the players bode well for their future performances.