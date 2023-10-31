'We wanted to pay them back' - Aduana Stars' Emmanuel Gyamfi reveals inspiration behind RTU win

Aduana Stars' winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has unveiled the secret behind their impressive victory against Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions embarked on a successful journey to Tamale last Sunday, where they secured a 3-1 win against the Pride of the North in a matchday seven clash held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

RTU's Abdul Shakur Lukman found the back of the net in the 25th minute, putting the home side in the lead. However, Aduana Stars mounted a spirited comeback, with Gyamfi netting a brace and Isaac Mintah adding another goal to seal a crucial win for Aduana Stars.

After a couple of less-than-ideal results in their previous two matches, Gyamfi, a former Kotoko winger, revealed that their mission was not just to secure a victory but also to settle a score.

"It was wonderful. I will give glory to God for this victory. We knew definitely we would pick the three maximum points against RTU, but I didn't know there would be goals like this."

Gyamfi went on to explain the significance of this win, stating, "I'm in my third season at Aduana Stars. In my first season, we drew with RTU and lost last season, so we wanted to pay them back, just as we did today."