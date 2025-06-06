We wanted to win Unity Cup - Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has admitted that while Ghana aimed to win the Unity Cup, the team ultimately fell short of their objective.

The four-time African champions participated in a four-nation tournament held at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Ghana began their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Nigeria in the semifinals.

Despite the early setback, the Black Stars responded with a dominant performance in the third-place playoff, securing an emphatic 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking to Ghana FA media after the tournament, Ayew expressed disappointment at not winning the title but highlighted the positives the team can take from the competition.

"Obviously, we needed to bounce back stronger after the loss to Nigeria. I think we didn’t start well against Nigeria, but the second half was brilliant, just that we didn’t take our chances," Ayew said.

"We have loads of positives to pick from the two games. We wanted to win the Unity Cup, but we fell short in the first game.

"The lads played well, we created chances, scored four goals and kept a clean sheet, and that is great for us," he added.

The Unity Cup served as part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8, scheduled for September.