We went on a mutual termination - Abdul Mumin explains aftermath of match-fixing allegation involving RTU

Abdul Mumin, the suspended coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), has provided insight into the aftermath of the match-fixing allegation, revealing the club's failure to fulfill its financial obligations to him.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mumin disclosed that he and the club mutually terminated their agreement. He clarified that resignation was not an option for him due to the substantial outstanding payments owed to him, including salaries and bonuses from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

"We went on a mutual termination. I couldn’t have resigned because I have a lot of money to take from them. That’s my unpaid salaries and bonuses from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. The only money we have received is just that of March this year," Mumin revealed.

The match-fixing allegation emerged following RTU's defeat to Nsoatreman earlier in the month, prompting fans to demand an investigation. Fans voiced concerns that the coach's substitutions may have weakened the team, leading to a 2-1 loss despite initially holding a 1-0 lead.

Despite his acclaimed dedication to RTU, Mumin expressed disappointment at the lack of recognition for his contributions and the club's failure to settle his dues. He emphasised his commitment to supporting the development of young players and the team's progress, underscoring his frustration at being unpaid despite his efforts.

In light of the challenging circumstances, Mumin expressed hope that RTU would promptly address the issue and fulfill its financial obligations to him.