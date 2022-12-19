"We were drinking sachet water when Odoom was coach"- Ex-Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed shocking reveals

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has shockingly disclosed how the club treated players under local and expatriate coaches.

According to the defender, who was released by the club at the end of his contract, the players were served with sachet water during the time of coach Edward Odoom.

However, that quickly changed after Serbian trainer Kosta Papic arrived.

"When Odoom was coaching us, we were drinking pure water at training grounds," he told Sports Obama TV. "Papic took over and the day he arrived they brought pure water, he asked what was that? He said sachet water was for bathing to drinking water," he added.

"Immediately he left, they brought pure water again," he continued.

Mohammed joined Hearts of Oak in 2013, helping the club to a league title and two FA Cups but lost his position in recent times, forcing the club to let him go.

He also served as captain of the club from 2018.