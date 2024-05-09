"We were expecting five goals"- Hearts midfielder Salim Adams after morale-boosting win over Chelsea

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salim Adams, has expressed excitement after the Phobians returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over Berekum Chelsea.

The under-pressure Ghanaian giants secured their first win in seven games after beating Chelsea 3-0 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

Adams was named Man of the Match after a solid display in midfield for the Phobians.

“We were expecting to win by five goals and not three because we are determined. We know we are not in normal times so we were very determined,” he said during the post-match interview.

The former New Edubiase star believes the will will boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming games in the Ghana Premier League.

“This win boosts our morale and we are looking forward to the next game. We are taking it one match after match,” he added.

Hearts will host Aduana Stars when the domestic topflight resumes in a fortnight time following a brief break.