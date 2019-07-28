We were given $20,000 as appearance fee- Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu has disclosed that the each player in the Black Stars team received $20,000 as appearance fees at the Nations Cup.

According to the Leganes forward, no player was given $80,000 as appearance as it was widely speculated by the media.

However, following the Minister’s presentation of the expenditure at the competition, there’s been pressure on Hon. Isaac Asiamah to give a break down of the expenses.

The statement of expenditure did not capture appearance fees, which has angered Ghanaians, who believe funds were misappropriated at the tournament.

Owusu told Starr Fm,”“We did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000.”

The Black Stars were eliminated at the round of 16 after spending $4.5 million in Egypt.