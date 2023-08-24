"We were imbalanced"- Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey reveals last season's challenges

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey has revealed that the team's failure last season was down to several factors, including injuries to key players.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend their title, ending last season without a trophy.

According to Lamptey, the squad was stretched due to injuries and there was a little bit of indiscipline in the team.

"Indiscipline, low motivation were some of the factors that affected our campaign last season," he told Asante Kotoko media.

"We also had a lot of injuries and midfielders had to improvise by playing on the wings. In all, we had an imbalanced team and it cost us, compared to last season," added the former WAFA playmaker.

"The support was last season, me as a player, when you don't get the support of fans, it really affects performance. However, we've seen some improvements ahead of the new season."

Asante Kotoko have reappointed Dr Prosper Ogum as coach of the club ahead of the new campaign.

The team are currently on pre-season in Beposo and have lined up a series of friendlies to test their strengths before the new season starts.