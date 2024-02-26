We were not prepared for Hearts of Oak - RTU coach Abdul Mumin

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin has openly acknowledged that inadequate preparation significantly contributed to their 3-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Pride of the North faced a tough challenge as Hamzah Issah's brace and a goal from Enock Asubonteng secured a convincing victory for Hearts of Oak.

Coach Abdul Mumin, speaking to reporters post-match, did not shy away from addressing his team's lack of readiness for the encounter.

"I think that in terms of preparations, we are not there. We just started three days ago and we are coming into the game, so definitely you should expect this result," admitted Mumin, highlighting the limited time for preparation as a contributing factor to their performance.

Emphasising the significance of physical fitness in achieving positive outcomes, the coach stated, "When you are not physically fit, you don't expect any result apart from this one."

Despite the setback, Abdul Mumin expressed determination to address the team's shortcomings, stating, "We will go back and then review what has happened and see our way clear."

Looking ahead, Real Tamale United will aim to bounce back and regain their form when they face Bofoakwa Tano in their upcoming fixture.