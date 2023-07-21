We were praying for the season to end quickly - Kotoko captain Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has disclosed that his teammates were praying the season concluded as early as possible due to their struggles.

Having won the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Kotoko entered last season with high hopes aiming to retain the title and perform exceptionally well in other competitions.

However, the Porcupine Warriors had a difficult season, failing to win any major trophy and having to come from behind to finish fourth in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League.

To add to their grief, the club was eliminated from the MTN FA Cup in the round of 16 after a defeat to Aduana Stars. They were also knocked out in the early stage of the CAF Champions League.

“It got to a time, about four games to end the season, we were praying that the season will come to an end quickly.

"The heat at Kotoko is not easy but we have chosen to play and it is ours therefore anytime the heat comes you know how to go about things.”

The poor performances resulted in the exit of coach Seydou Zerbo who was replaced by Abdul Gazale on interim basis.

The club have dissolved their board and management upon the conclusion of their tenure and are expected to unveil a new administration ahead of the upcoming season.

The are also expected appoint a new coach as well recruit players as they aim for an improved performance for the season ahead.