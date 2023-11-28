We were punished by Accra Lions for being wasteful - Aduana Stars tactician Yaw Acheampong

Aduana Stars coach, Yaw Acheampong says his side were made to pay for failing to take their chances when they hosted Accra Lions on Sunday, November 26 2023 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Lions navigated pressure from the Fire Boys who created a lot of goal-scoring chances they failed to convert in the first half. The visitors struck late in the game to snatch all three points in Dormaa.

Substitute, Abdul-Shakun Abubakar broke the hearts of the Aduana faithful when he was beautifully set up by Abass Samari to net the only goal of the game in the 91st minute.

Acheampong said at full time: “Like I said, football anything can happen. If you don’t take your chances, it can punish you. So, that is what happened today because if we had scored all the chances that we had, I don’t think the results will be negative like that.”

Aduana Stars remain on top of the league standings, level on points with Nsoatreman. Their next game is at home to Hearts of Oak.

By Suleman Asante