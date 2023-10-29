‘We were the better side to win the game’ – Michael Osei after Gold Stars draw with Hearts

Bibiani Gold Stars coach, Michael Osei has asserted that his side deserved to win their matchday 7 clash with Hearts of Oak because they played better.

Gold Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Hearts of Oak in a thrilling game at Dun’s Park on Saturday, October 28 2023.

Appiah McCarthy’s 87th minute spectacular free kick looked to have sealed the three points for The Miners but their advantage was short-lived as Hamzah Issah netted the equalizer in the 91st minute to rescue a point for the Phobians .

Osei disclosed at full time that his side deserved to pick all three points at home.

He told StarTimes: “I think we were the better side to win the game. We score a perfect free kick and then later on we concede such a goal.

“…Hearts of Oak was very good but we were better side to win the game because we deserve the win and then we score a perfect goal and then such a goal comes. I think it’s very painful.

Gold Stars are away to Karela United for their next match.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante