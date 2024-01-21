"We will approach the Ghana game as a final"- Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde says the plan will be to frustrate Ghana in their Group C game, describing the game as a final.

Both Ghana and Mozambique have a chance of progress as at least the third best placed team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Egypt, same as Mozambique and the Pharaohs but both teams lost to Cape Verde, who are top of the table.

With the Blue Sharks facing the seven-time champions, Ghana and Mozambique will fight it out in the other game of the group on Monday.

"We will play at 200% to win this match. We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have a peace of mind even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final," he said at the pre-match presser.