We will be benefiting from imposing harsh punishments on wrongdoers - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has called for stricter penalties for individuals involved in violent conduct at football stadiums.

His remarks follow the chaotic scenes that marred a Ghana Premier League match between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC.

Adams stressed the need for accountability and swift disciplinary action, regardless of a person's status or political ties.

"People must be punished when they are found to be doing something wrong, irrespective of their status in the country or their political affiliation," he said.

The Minister believes that imposing harsh punishments on wrongdoers will benefit the football industry.

"We must have the tenacity to punish people when they do wrong. That is the only way, as a country that loves football, we must go, and we will benefit from it," Adams added.

The Ghana Football Association has acknowledged the disturbance and confirmed that an investigation is underway. Adams' comments highlight the need for discipline and accountability in Ghanaian football.