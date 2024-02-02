'We will be ready for any opponent' - Black Satellites boss Desmond Ofei ahead of African Games 2023

Coach of Ghana's National U-20 Male team, the Black Satellites Desmond Ofei has expressed his determination to face the formidable challenge presented by Group A opponents in the Africa Games 2023.

The draw, held in Abidjan on Thursday, February 1, 2024, placed Ghana alongside tough adversaries Benin, Congo, and the Gambia.

With the prestigious tournament set to unfold in Accra from March 8-23, 2023, Ofei recognises the gravity of the task ahead and emphasises the importance of hard work in preparing his squad for the upcoming matches.

“We are really working hard ahead of the tournament, so we were not really looking at the draw because whoever we come up against, I am sure we will be ready," Coach Ofei remarked after Thursday’s draw.

Coach Ofei, now shoulders the responsibility of molding his team to navigate the challenges posed by their Group A rivals. Despite the formidable opponents, he maintains a confident stance, stating, “You cannot underestimate any country. It's not going to be easy, but a nation like Ghana cannot be afraid of any opponent.”