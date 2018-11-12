We will be ready for the Confederation Cup - CK Akunnor assures Asante Kotoko fans

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Charles Akunnor is optimistic of their chances of winning the 2018/19 Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are sharpening their rough edges ahead of the continent's second-tier CAF inter-club competition.

The Kumasi-based giants continued their preparation for the competition with a 2-0 win friendly over Unicorn FC, thanks to second half goals from Martin Antwi and Jordan Opoku at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In the after aftermath of the match, coach Akunnor reiterated his side's ambition of making an impact in the competition.

"It was very good that we played this game, " said Akunnor. "It’s clear for me as a coach that the second game was a little bit better."

"We should be ready for the Confederation Cup game. From what we have seen today, we should do 20 to 30 percent more against Medeama, and then improve more on Sunday against the Togolese club".

"We need to improve in certain areas of the game. I am very hopeful that we would see that on Wednesday, and see the way forward against the Togolese team next Sunday, before the Confederation Cup match itself."

"We have had time to discuss the way forward with the players; how to play with the ball, without the ball and how to move. On the video analyses of our training sessions and games, it seems clear that they understand. It means that we have to work more on the field to exercise, and patiently things would improve".

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will engage the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup competition in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, which is set to come off on November 28, 2018.