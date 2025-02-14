We will be successful – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren assures Ghanaians

Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has expressed confidence in Ghana’s football potential, stating that the Black Queens have the talent to succeed at the highest level.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) officially introduced Bjorkegren on Friday after he signed a two-year contract to lead the women’s senior national team.

The 43-year-old replaces Nora HÃ¤uptle, who departed to take up the Zambia job.

Speaking at his unveiling, Bjorkegren emphasized the depth of talent in Ghanaian women's football.

"I can see so much talent in this country, so I am really sure that, in the short term, we have the potential to be successful. In the long term, I can always guarantee that we will be successful," he said.

"I know there had been a lot of good work in the past couple of years. I know a little bit about the Volta projectâ€”that’s something we’re going to keep talking about to change the momentum," he added.

Bjorkegren’s first test as head coach will be a friendly against Morocco on February 21, followed by the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C, where they will face South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.