We will beat RS Berkane- Ashantigold defender Richard Osei Agyemang

Ashatigold defender Richard Osei Agyemang is confident the Miners will beat Moroccan side RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners will face last season's finalist in the next stage of the competition after eliminating Equatoguinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary stage.

"We will beat RS Berkane, some of their players are being mentioned all over and that they were finalist last year, but that withstanding we will beat them," Osei Agyemang told reporters on Sunday.

"We want qualification hence we will make sure to qualify here in Ghana before the return encounter in Morocco.

"Our target is our next game because you can't aim too high whereas you have a game at hand , so for now we focus on eliminating RS Berkane."

The Miners are soaring in confidence after beating Kotoko on Sunday to lift the B.K Edusei memorial trophy.