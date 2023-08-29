"We will bounce back"- Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah reacts after draw against Fulham

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah insists Arsenal will bounce back after their disappointing 2-2 draw at the Emirates against Fulham.

Nketiah came off the bench to give Arsenal the lead after conceding early in the game to an Andreas Pareira goal.

However, the Gunners ended up sharing the spoils with their London rivals after Joao Palhinha netted late to rescue a point for ten-man Fulham.

"We bounce back next week!," wrote Nketiah on social media after the game.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta rues not starting the England youth international.

"Great. He looks a real threat at the moment, he’s in a good moment and I think he’s full of confidence. I saw it straight away when I told him he was coming on in the second half, the fire in the eyes and he’s got an eye for goal. The way he finished the action was top," he said after the game.

"It is difficult to leave all the players out. When I see the bench, there are a lot of players who still haven’t played, but in two weeks that’s going to be a completely different scenario and we are prepared for that," he added.

Arsenal will next face Manchester United in the English Premier League.