We will build on past experience from Confederation Cup - Medeama ahead of Champions League campaign

Communications Director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto is confident the club have learned a lot in their previous participation in CAF inter-club competitions which is enough to guide them ahead of the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

Despite it being their first-ever participation in the CAF Champion League, the team have gained some experience in the CAF Confederation Cup which Akoto believes could play a key role for them in the competition.

The Yellow and Mauves played in the Confederation Cup in 2014 and 2016 and impressed in the latter. They managed to reach the group stage by beating South African heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns in the preliminary stages.

“It’s about investment, it’s about incentives, it’s about getting the right quality players to compete at the top level, it’s about getting the resources required to make travel arrangements very easy," he told Citi Sports.

"[We’ve learned from] all these challenges and we are experienced. So we will take all the experience and see how it goes," he added.

The Ghana Premier League champions will begin their campaign against Nigerian side Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium on August 20 for the first leg and return to Nigeria for the return fixture on August 27.