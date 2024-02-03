We will change the way we run our football in Ghana - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has announced ambitious plans for a comprehensive transformation of Ghana's sports landscape in 2025, under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

This follows the unsatisfactory performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and a perceived decline in Ghanaian football during Kurt Okraku's tenure as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of Ghanaian football, Vanderpuye criticized the government's perceived lack of determination to scrutinize individuals involved in the sport.

He stated, "In 2025, there will be a drastic change in our sports, we will change our football, we will change the way we run our football in Ghana."

Vanderpuye outlined plans for significant modifications in how football leagues are managed in the country, emphasizing a commitment to reforming Ghanaian sports.

While acknowledging challenges, he expressed confidence in the party's manifesto offering clear solutions for the future of Ghanaian football.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars face the challenge of finding a permanent head coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the team's early exit from the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

To address this vacancy, the GFA has formed a five-member search committee led by Vice President Mark Addo. The committee is tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council, signaling the beginning of efforts to rejuvenate and rebuild the national team.