"We will come back strongly next season"- Thomas Partey tells Arsenal fans

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has finally broken his silence after ending the season without a trophy.

Arsenal were on course to winning the English Premier League after leading the table for majority of the season, but collapsed when it really mattered.

After a defeat to Manchester City and a run of three draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, the Gunners surrendered the league to the Manchester-based club.

Despite the disappointment, Partey encouraged fans of the club to keep faith as Arsenal look ahead to the 2023/24 season.

"It’s been a season with ups and downs and I am grateful for all the support received. Your encouragement means everything to us," he wrote on Instagram. "We will come back stronger next season!."

Partey enjoyed his best campaign in England with the Gunners after making 33 Premier League appearances and scoring three goals.

The Ghana deputy captain has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with Juventus reportedly his likely destination.