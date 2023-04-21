We will come together and revive Hearts of Oak again - Gbese Mantse

The President of the Gbese Traditional Stool, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has pledged his support for Togbe Afede XIV's efforts to restore Hearts of Oak to its former glory.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II had previously served as the club’s Chief Executive Officer during their historic treble-winning season in 2000.

During the launch of the Gbese paramountcy, Togbe Afede XIV and Nii Ayi-Bonte II were both in attendance, and the latter expressed his disappointment with Hearts of Oak's current performance, but praised Togbe Afede XIV and wished him blessings and success in all his endeavours.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II also revealed plans to work closely with Togbe Afede XIV to revive Hearts of Oak and ensure that the club regains its rightful place as one of the best clubs in Africa. He expressed confidence in their ability to restore the club to its former glory and vowed to work tirelessly towards that goal.

"God bless Togbe Afede XIV, and may he live long, and may everything he does be a blessing,” said Nii Ayi-Bonte II.

"We will come together and revive Hearts of Oak again. The position of Hearts of Oak on the table is not our rightful position. I will get closer to my brother [Togbe Afede XIV] so that we can work hard as we did in the past to ensure Hearts of Oak returns to its glorious days," he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be travelling to Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to face Bechem United on Saturday. The club will be hoping to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold and secure a win that would move them up the table.