We will continue to fight until the end - Kotoko CEO assures

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has pledged to give their all until the end of the season despite their unimpressive form.

With four matches to end the season, the Porcupines have a slim chance of retaining the league title as they trail eight points behind Aduana Stars who have 52 matches after 30 games. The Porcupines would have to challenge the likes of Medeama SC, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, and Hearts of Oak in addition to stand a chance.

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah declared that the team will not relent in the rest of the matches despite the unrealistic nature of their ambitions.

“We will continue to fight until the end. The bottom line is that we cannot win every year,” he said.

“Hearts won the league two years ago, last season they were sixth. We won last year [but] this season we are struggling. That is the nature of sports. So for us, we will continue to fight till the end.”

Kotoko will return to action on Sunday, May 21 with a trip to Dawu Park to play Kotoku Royals who were confirmed relegated over the weekend.