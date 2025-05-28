GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

We will do a proper assessment at the end of the season - Kotoko

Published on: 28 May 2025
We will do a proper assessment at the end of the season - Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has stated that the club will conduct a thorough assessment of Abdul Karim Zito's performance as lead trainer at the end of the season.

"We will do a proper assessment... and take a decision that will be in the best interest of Kotoko and Ghana football," Duku said, emphasizing the club's commitment to making a well-informed decision regarding Zito's future.

Under Zito's leadership, Kotoko has enjoyed a successful run, remaining unbeaten in six games and qualifying for the MTN FA Cup Finals. The team currently trails league leaders Nations FC by five points.

Kotoko will face Golden Kick in the FA Cup Final on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The club's focus is on assessing Zito's performance and making a decision that benefits both Kotoko and Ghana football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more