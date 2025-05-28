We will do a proper assessment at the end of the season - Kotoko

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, has stated that the club will conduct a thorough assessment of Abdul Karim Zito's performance as lead trainer at the end of the season.

"We will do a proper assessment... and take a decision that will be in the best interest of Kotoko and Ghana football," Duku said, emphasizing the club's commitment to making a well-informed decision regarding Zito's future.

Under Zito's leadership, Kotoko has enjoyed a successful run, remaining unbeaten in six games and qualifying for the MTN FA Cup Finals. The team currently trails league leaders Nations FC by five points.

Kotoko will face Golden Kick in the FA Cup Final on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The club's focus is on assessing Zito's performance and making a decision that benefits both Kotoko and Ghana football.