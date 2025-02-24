We will do better going forward – Coach Ibrahim Tanko assures Medeama fans after FA Cup exit

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko has assured fans that the team will play better in upcoming games.

The coach and his side crashed out of the MTN FA Cup over the weekend after losing to lower-division side PAC Academy FC.

In what was a Round 16 clash, Medeama SC played poorly, especially in the first half and failed to secure victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

The team subsequently lost to the opponent on penalties.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Ibrahim Tanko shared his disappointment but assured fans of a swift turnaround when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

“It’s very unfortunate that we are out. I’m very sorry to the fans. We hope that the next games will be better.

“I now know the players. I know the characters and so definitely going forward it’s going to help me,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

Following the MTN FA Cup exit, Coach Ibrahim Tanko must work with his team to challenge for the league title when the campaign finally resumes.