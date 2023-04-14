We will do everything possible to beat Kotoko - Berekum Chelsea captain

Berekum Chelsea captain Zakaria Fuseini says his team is determined to beat Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park when both teams clash in the Ghana Premier League on Friday afternoon.

In the reverse fixture, the defending champions emerged 2-1 winners over Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium and Fuseini sees the next game as an opportunity to avenge the defeat.

“No match is easy but playing against a good side like Kotoko is something different. Preparation for this game is very high both physically and mentally”

“We psyched ourselves for the game and hoping to pick the three maximum points against Kotoko. In the first round, we lost to them in Kumasi, so coming back home, we will do everything possible to win,” he said ahead of the match.

Berekum Chelsea are yet to beat Kotoko at Golden City Park since 2016 when Saddick Adams scored twice to secure all three points.

Chelsea are currently winless in their last four games drawing three and losing one. They currently occupy the eighth position with 34 points while their opponents remain fifth on the log with 39 points.