We will do everything to qualify for the 2023 AFCON - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars has stated that his team will do everything possible to get the desired results against the Central African Republic (CAR) in order to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held next year in Ivory Coast.

Ghana are a step away from securing a place in the tournament as they aim to avoid defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday in their final AFCON qualifier.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the competence of the team under Hughton following their unimpressive performance in previous matches including their goalless draw against Madagascar in June.

Chris Hughton however, believes his team have what it takes to book their place in the tournament.

“We will do everything we can to make it happen.”

“We have to take it as a good opportunity to qualify for the World Cup to get a feel of the experience,” Hughton added.

The final round of matches for the AFCON qualifiers will take place in September, and nine spots are still up for grabs.

The tournament will officially begin on January 13, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The conclusion will take place on February 11th.