"We will do everything to qualify for the World Cup"- Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyaku

Black Princesses goalkeeper and captain, Afi Amenyaku, is confident the team will seal their qualification to the World Cup in Colombia with victory over Senegal.

The Ghana U20 female team heads into the game with a first leg advantage from the game in Dakar last win.

A draw could see the Black Princesses pick one of the tickets to the World Cup later this year.

''The training was good today. We as players are able to adapt to what the coach wants so we are playing according to how he wants us to play'' Afi Amenyaku told ghanafa.org.

''Myself and the players have sat down to tell each other how important this game is. We know this is crucial than the first leg and we are going all out to do our best to win the return leg," she added.

''As a player, it is everyone’s dream to be at the World Cup so we will do our best to make it to the World Cup. Tomorrows game will be the final judgment to be able to qualify to the World Cup.

''I’m encouraging everyone to come out in their numbers to support the team to victory. They’ve been very supportive and we know the fans in Kumasi will turn out to cheer us on."