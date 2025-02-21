We will do everything we can to win against Morocco – Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has affirmed his team's determination to secure victory in their upcoming international friendly against Morocco.

Ghana will face the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hosts on Friday, February 21, in Casablanca, marking a crucial test for the squad under Bjorkegren’s leadership.

Acknowledging Morocco’s impressive rise in women’s football, Bjorkegren expects a challenging game but remains focused on both short-term success and long-term team development.

"Morocco is a good team with a lot of talent. Playing away from home will be a challenge, especially with our new coaching staff and players," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"But we're focused on building for the long term, learning from our mistakes, and preparing for the summer tournament. We'll work hard to win, but we're also looking at the bigger picture."

The match, set for 5 PM at PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca, will be followed by another fixture against AS FAR Rabat on Monday.