'We will do our best to reach knockout stages' - Dreams FC's Abdul Aziz Issah on CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Published on: 07 December 2023
As Dreams FC embarks on their maiden journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, young talent Abdul Aziz Issah is radiating confidence in his teammates' ability to secure a coveted spot in the knockout stage.

The Still Believe lads, after a setback in their opening match against Club Africain, rebounded with a commendable 2-1 victory over Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With the team gearing up for a crucial showdown against Angolan side Academica do Lobito on Sunday, Aziz Issah, who played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial goal in the recent triumph, is optimistic about the squad's determination and its potential positive impact on their campaign.

While addressing the upcoming game, Issah conveyed a message to the fans, stating, "We cannot promise the fans but they should expect more from us. We have a young squad, and we will do our best to progress from the group stage," as reported by Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

Dreams FC's journey to this stage of the competition included victories over Milo FC of Guinea and a triumphant performance against Sierra Leonean side Kallon FC.

The team is set to depart for Angola on Friday, intensifying preparations for what promises to be a crucial encounter in their quest for success in the CAF Confederations Cup.

