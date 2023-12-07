'We will do our best to reach knockout stages' - Dreams FC's Abdul Aziz Issah on CAF Confederation Cup campaign

As Dreams FC embarks on their maiden journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, young talent Abdul Aziz Issah is radiating confidence in his teammates' ability to secure a coveted spot in the knockout stage.

The Still Believe lads, after a setback in their opening match against Club Africain, rebounded with a commendable 2-1 victory over Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With the team gearing up for a crucial showdown against Angolan side Academica do Lobito on Sunday, Aziz Issah, who played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial goal in the recent triumph, is optimistic about the squad's determination and its potential positive impact on their campaign.

While addressing the upcoming game, Issah conveyed a message to the fans, stating, "We cannot promise the fans but they should expect more from us. We have a young squad, and we will do our best to progress from the group stage," as reported by Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

Dreams FC's journey to this stage of the competition included victories over Milo FC of Guinea and a triumphant performance against Sierra Leonean side Kallon FC.

The team is set to depart for Angola on Friday, intensifying preparations for what promises to be a crucial encounter in their quest for success in the CAF Confederations Cup.