We will do our homework well before U20 AFCON – Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Ghana’s U20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, has emphasized the importance of thorough preparation ahead of the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Satellites have been drawn into Group A, where they will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a yet-to-be-determined team from the UNIFFAC Zonal Union.

Speaking on the upcoming challenge, Ofei acknowledged the tournament's competitive nature.

“It's going to be very, very difficult because you have the likes of Nigeria, obviously Burkina, Senegal is very, very strong as well. Egypt has a very strong team,” he said after a friendly with Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

“South Africa is looking dangerous. They have one of the best strikers in the world in that age category playing at Club Brugge right now. So we are doing a lot of homework, but I think the most important thing is just looking at ourselves and making sure that we are ready.

“I feel like we have to set the pace this time around, and I think this is the red line in the preparation and also in the selection that we made.”

The 2025 U20 AFCON, scheduled from April 26 to May 18, will feature 13 nations. Group B includes Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco, while defending champions Senegal lead Group C with Zambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone.

The tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.