We will ensure Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s rehab will be smooth – Leicester manager Steve Cooper

Leicester City manager, Steve Cooper, has assured that the club is committed to providing all the necessary support to ensure Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has a smooth and productive rehabilitation following his ACL injury.

The young Black Stars winger recently underwent surgery after sustaining the injury during an international break while representing Ghana.

In a statement addressing the situation, Steve Cooper acknowledged the significant impact of Issahaku's absence on the team but emphasized the club’s determination to assist him through this challenging period.

"We’ve very much now got to support him in every way we can to make sure his rehab is as smooth and as productive as possible. We hope he can come back a stronger player and person,” the Leicester City manager said.

He further highlighted the potential of the 19-year-old, describing him as an exciting talent with much to offer.

"It's difficult news but now we need to get ourselves together and support him. He's obviously a big talent and a young player who’s exciting. Every player his age has lots to learn but there is so much to be excited about with him,” Cooper added.

The Leicester City boss also confirmed that Issahaku has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.