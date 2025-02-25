We will focus on attack during our next camp – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars Bjorkegren has indicated that he will focus on sharpening the attack of the team the next time players are invited to camp.

The Swedish tactician has just wrapped up a training tour with the Queens in Morocco.

During the tour, Ghana played a friendly match with the Atlas Lionesses, providing a chance for coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren to assess his team.

Speaking to the media team of the Ghana FA, the coach indicated that after focusing on defence during the training tour in Morocco, his team will turn its attention to attack during the next camp.

“The focus on the next camp will be a little bit on attack. How we can use the 9 and the 10 and I also felt that was missing a bit in the game. It takes a little bit of time to build a team. But like I said we are leaving this camp a better team and a good group,” coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren said.

The Black Queens are expected to regroup in April to continue with preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.