We will help in giving Christian Atsu a befitting burial - Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, a former teammate of the late Christian Atsu in the senior national team, the Black Stars has disclosed that plans are underway to ensure their former colleague gets a befitting burial.

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 killing about 4,500 people.

Atsu who scored in Hatayaspor’s game against Kasimpasa few hours earlier before the earthquake struck was trapped under the rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was retrieved.

The former Newcastle United midfielder mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday via Turkish Airplanes and has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

Some Black Stars players paid a visit to Christian Atsu’s family on Tuesday to commiserate with them.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu who was part of the former players at the residence said the old players are in touch with the family to also play a role in the burial of their former teammate.

“There are plans in the pipeline but we have to go with the directives from the family”.

“We have exchanged contacts with the family and will let them know our plans. We will also consult the leadership of the national team and see what we can do to pay our last respect. We will help in giving our brother a befitting burial”, he told Wontumi Sports.

Christian Atsu’s one week observation has been set for March 4 with the date for the burial set to be communicated at a later date.