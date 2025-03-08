We will help Kwesi Appiah prepare Sudan well for Senegal and South Sudan games - Federation president

President of the Sudanese Football Association, Dr. Mutasim Jaafar, has affirmed the federation’s commitment to providing optimal preparations for the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March.

Under the guidance of Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah, the Falcons of Jediane currently lead Group B in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, having secured 10 points from four matches.

This tally includes three victories and one draw, placing them two points ahead of Senegal, who occupy the second spot with eight points.

In a recent televised interview, Dr. Jaafar emphasized the importance of the forthcoming fixtures against Senegal and South Sudan later this month.

“We understand the importance of these two matches for the Falcons of Jediane, and we will do everything possible to provide them with the best conditions.

“We also extend our gratitude to our brothers in the Saudi Football Federation, led by Yasser Al-Misehal, for their cooperation in organizing the training camp in the best possible way.”

The Sudanese national team has demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the qualifiers, especially considering the challenges posed by internal conflicts that have disrupted domestic football activities.

Despite these obstacles, the team has maintained an unbeaten record in the World Cup qualifying under Coach Appiah’s leadership.

Their recent 3-0 victory over South Sudan in Juba not only showcased their on-field prowess but also solidified their position at the top of Group B.