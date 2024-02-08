'We will hire the best coach for the Black Stars' - GFA Vice President Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo, has reasserted the association's unwavering commitment to appointing a high-caliber coach for the Black Stars.

Leading a five-member committee charged with the responsibility of selecting a new coach, Addo emphasised the importance of securing top-tier leadership for the national team.

The formation of the committee followed the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton, who oversaw the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The team finished third in Group B, garnering two points after a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and draws with Egypt and Mozambique.

In a firm declaration, Addo conveyed his dedication to the task, ensuring that only the best coach, based on established criteria, will be appointed for the senior national team.

"This is my second time leading a committee to pick a coach, and I can tell Ghanaians that we will hire the best coach for the Black Stars according on the criteria," he told Akoma FM

"We received over 500 applications for the job and have shortlisted a handful. We are currently going through them and want to finish by next week," he stated during an interview with Akoma FM.

Addressing the public's concerns, Addo acknowledged the desire for positive outcomes and assured Ghanaians that the FA is diligently working towards selecting the ideal candidate.

Notable figures like Herve Renard, Mauritania coach Amir Abdou, and former Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet have been rumoured to be in contention for the role.