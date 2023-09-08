GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"We will improve for AFCON 2023"- Ghana midfielder Samed Abdul Salis

Published on: 08 September 2023
Ghana midfielder Samed Abdul Salis has promised that the Black Stars will be a better team before the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January. 

The four-time African champions laboured to secure qualification to the tournament next year.

In the final Group E game of the AFCON qualifiers in Kumasi, the Black Stars had to come from a goal down to beat the Central African Republic.

According to Salis, who singled himself out for a tough game, the team will improve for the Nations Cup.

"A bad game from me yesterday, but we made a good achievement together. We're going to work and improve on our way to the Africa Cup of Nations," he wrote on X.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus whipped in a lovely freekick to cancel an early strike from Louis Mafouta for the visitors before fellow Right to Dream Academy graduate Ernest Nuamah snatched the winner late in the game.

The Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and will begin immediate preparations for the friendly against Liberia.

