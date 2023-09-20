GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

'We will improve in our next match' - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle after Dreams FC defeat

Published on: 20 September 2023
'We will improve in our next match' - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle after Dreams FC defeat

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has expressed his confidence in the team's ability to make improvements as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season unfolds.

In their debut match of the Ghana Premier League campaign on Wednesday afternoon, the team, led by Coach Mingle, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Dreams Football Club.

Following the game, Coach Kassim Mingle conveyed his belief that the players would use this loss as a valuable learning experience to enhance their future performances.

“We had ample opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. The early goal affected our momentum but the key is learning from today’s performance to improve in our next match,” coach Kassim Mingle said.

In the game against Dreams FC played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, a solitary equaliser from Ebenezer Adade in the 8th minute sealed a narrow win for the hosts.

On Sunday, September 24, Nations FC will play host to Samartex FC. At the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, the game will begin at 3 p.m.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more