"We will interrogate and see what we can do"- Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie on WAFCON bonus

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Honourable Evans Opoku Bobie has disclosed why his outfit is yet to pay the qualification bonus of the Black Queens.

The female national team qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after beating Namibia 3-2 on aggregate.

The three-time WAFCON finalist are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2018, when Ghana hosted the competition.

There have been calls for the girls to be paid their qualification bonus following their latest achievement.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Hon Opoku Bobie revealed that the Ministry is yet to receive the technical report from the Football Association for a decision to be made.

"We are yet to receive the qualification report from the FA and when we get that, we shall interrogate that and see what we can do for them," he said.

"They just qualified. The technical team of the FA that handles the Black Queens will put their report together regarding the qualification journey and when we receive that, we will interrogate it and see what we can do," he added.

The Black Queens are also chasing a ticket to the Olympic Games in France next year.