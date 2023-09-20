We will intimidate Nsoatreman with our crowd - Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Opare Addo, has expressed the club's firm commitment to overpowering Nsoatreman in their upcoming match this Sunday. He emphasized that they are counting on the unwavering support of their passionate fans to achieve this goal.

The Phobians are gearing up to clash with Nsoatreman at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second matchday of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with a determination to bounce back from their disappointing loss in their opening match against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Despite an impressive pre-season performance that saw them score more than 30 goals, Hearts of Oak faced a challenging start to the new season, conceding a late goal in Tamale. This outcome has raised concerns among their fans, especially given the club's difficult previous season, where they narrowly avoided relegation.

“This Sunday, it is starting even stronger than how it ended last season.”He continued, “On Sunday, you’ll see the numbers. In the first matches already played this season, our first home game will have the largest crowd.”

“Wherever Maxwell (Konadu) goes before the game, I already know where it is. They’ve declared their intent to invade Accra, but we are invading the stadium. We will use our sheer numbers to intimidate them.”