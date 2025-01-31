GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We will investigate Australia-visa scandal - Kofi Adams

Published on: 31 January 2025
Ghana's Sports Minister-Designate, Kofi Adams, has vowed to investigate the 2018 Australian Visa Scandal.

The scandal involved eight individuals who posed as journalists to travel to Australia for the Commonwealth Games, only to be deported after their deception was uncovered.

In total, 12 Ghanaians were repatriated during the games, damaging the country's reputation.

Adams has pledged to take decisive action to address the lingering questions surrounding the scandal.

"As for the Australian visa scandal, it is a matter we will go into and investigate and punish those who must be punished, so the other nations can treat Ghana as a serious nation," he said.

The investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the scandal and hold those responsible accountable.

Adams' commitment to investigating the scandal is a step towards restoring Ghana's reputation and ensuring that such incidents do not recur in the future.

