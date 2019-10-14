We will keep fighting- Cordoba forward Kwabena Owusu after draw against Algeciras

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu has urged his Cordoba teammates to "keep fighting" on after disappointing draw against Algeciras in the Segunda B division.

Owusu scored as Cordoba threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeciras on Sunday at the Neuvo Mirador.

Despite the disappointing scoreline, the 22-year old has called on his teammates to look forward to the upcoming games.

"We will continue fighting," he posted after the game.

The on-loan Leganes forward doubled his sides lead in the 64th minute after Zelu had put Cordoba in the lead just seven minutes into the game.

However, just sixty seconds after Owusu's goal, Antonio Sanchez pulled one back for the home side.

With just ten minutes remaining on the clock Algeciras leveled through Ivan Turrilo.

Despite a late surge from Cordoba, they could not take all three points as they settled for a draw.

It is the Ghana international's second goal since joining the club in the summer transfer window.