We will keep on fighting - Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Samartex player Emmanuel Keyekeh has assured fans of the club to remain hopeful until the end of the season as they continue to fight to stay in the league.

Following their promotion to the top flight last season, the Samreboi-based side have blown hot and cold winning 11 matches in their 30 games so far in the season.

They currently sit eighth in the standings with 42 points and are aiming to be retained in the competition by the end of the season.

Keyekeh who joined from Kotoko has scored four goals in 29 appearances and is assuring the fans to expect more from himself as well as his teammates.

"We will keep on fighting as always. We will give our maximum best and they should also rally behind us with their support and God willing everything will come out good," he told 3Sports.

Samartex will play King Faisal in their matchday 31 encounter at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.